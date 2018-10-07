SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bradley Wright-Phillips became the first MLS player to score at least 20 goals in three seasons and the New York Red Bulls stayed a point back in the Supporters' Shield race with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Chris Wondolowski scored for the Quakes in the 83rd minute to increase his career total to 144 — one behind Landon Donovan for the goals record. Wondolowski also made it nine straight seasons with at least 10 goals.

Atlanta United held its lead in the league standings with a win earlier Saturday, but the Red Bulls (20-7-5) stayed firmly in the Shield race. Each team has two games to go.

Alex Muyl opened the scoring with a putback in the 29th minute and Wright-Phillips doubled the lead with a header three minutes later.

Aaron Long headed home Tim Parker's back heel flick in the 50th minute and the Red Bulls held on for their third win in a row.

The Earthquakes (4-20-8) lost their six straight.