Hockey Canada has announced the groups and schedule for the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky set to run from July 31-Aug. 6 in Red Deer, Alta. at Peavey Mart Centrium.

In Group A, Canada will join Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland while the United States, Finland, Czechia and Germany make up Group B.

The tournament kicks off on July 31 with Czechia playing Finland, the United States taking on Germany and Canada facing Switzerland.

“We are very excited to bring this event back to Canada, and in partnership with the City of Red Deer and the Red Deer Rebels, host an incredible week of hockey in the community this summer,” said Dean McIntosh, vice-president of events and properties with Hockey Canada in a statement. “This tournament has seen some of the top under-18 players in the world compete against each other for the first time, and this summer will be a chance for fans in Alberta to see players that will suit up at future World Juniors.”

Canada has won 22 gold medals at the tournament since it began in 1991, including a run of eight consecutive titles from 2008-15.

Every game can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.