Red flag after major crash in W Series at Spa-Francorchamps

W Series drivers Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser have been transferred to hospital after a crash during the qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps.

All drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment and two of the drivers – Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser – have been transferred to hospital for further checks.



Qualifying was immediately put under a red flag as all drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment.

More to come.