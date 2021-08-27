6m ago
Red flag after major crash in W Series at Spa-Francorchamps
W Series drivers Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser have been transferred to hospital after a crash during the qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps.
TSN.ca Staff
All drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment and two of the drivers – Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser – have been transferred to hospital for further checks.— W Series (@WSeriesRacing) August 27, 2021
More updates to follow.
Qualifying was immediately put under a red flag as all drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment.
More to come.