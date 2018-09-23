LONDON — Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the space of three second-half minutes to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was a fifth straight victory in all competitions for Arsenal, signalling the methods of new manager Unai Emery are starting to kick in after he took over from long-time coach Arsene Wenger.

Lacazette curled a shot in off the far post to put Arsenal ahead in the 56th minute, before Aubameyang doubled the lead by slotting home from close range — albeit from an offside position following Aaron Ramsey's flick-on.

Everton had the better of the first half, with Brazil forward Richarlison — back after a three-match domestic ban for headbutting an opponent — proving dangerous down the left wing and forcing a good save from goalkeeper Petr Cech.

It leaves Everton, also under a new coach in Marco Silva, with just one win in six games.

For Arsenal, it was a first clean sheet under Emery despite centre back Sokratis hobbling off in the first half.

