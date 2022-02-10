Red-hot Matthews, Lindholm lines on collision course in Calgary The longest winning streaks in the NHL are on the line tonight when the Calgary Flames, winners of four straight games, host the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have won six in a row. The teams’ top lines also have a lot in common – they can agitate, neutralize and score on any line they face, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Flames held optional skates at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Thursday ahead of tonight’s game.

The longest winning streaks in the National Hockey League are on the line Thursday night. The Leafs have won six straight. For the Flames, it's four in a row.

"It's going to be a battle for the puck," said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. "Two lines that are really feeling it offensively and really driving things for their team."

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting can agitate, neutralize and score on any line they face. Ditto for Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

But there is one key distinguishing factor.

"It's a totally different line than the Lindholm line," Flames coach Darryl Sutter noted. "I mean, Auston Matthews is arguably the purest shooter and goal scorer in the league. Like, that's a big difference. He's a power guy when you look at it."

Still, the approach doesn't change for Calgary.

"All over the ice, we're all thinking defence first and try to do that right and then the O-zone stuff will come," Lindholm stressed.

The pair of top lines do have a lot in common even if the Flames don't have a power forward in the Matthews mould. Bunting and Tkachuk are expert agitators. Lindholm and Marner are two-way terrors.

"Marner's the whole package," Sutter said. "He's sort of like our Lindy in that he doesn't get enough credit for the whole game that he plays. You know, the way he manages the puck and makes plays and things like that."

Toronto's top players dominated the North Division last season and are building off that campaign. Calgary's stars have only caught fire again this season.

"They were playing really tight and good defensively towards the end of last season, but the offensive piece to match it wasn't there," observed Keefe. "Their best guys weren't playing with the same level of confidence and swagger that they seem to be at now."

Gaudreau leads the NHL in even-strength points (45). Matthews is tied for second in even-strength goals (20).

The stage is set for star wars at the Saddledome.

"When they're on the ice you're trying to keep the puck away from them and make them have to defend," Keefe said. "That's the greatest challenge for us no matter who's playing against that Gaudreau line. We talked about that this morning and I would imagine similar messaging is going on when you're playing against Matthews and Marner."

Marner is the hottest player on either side. He's scored in eight straight games since returning from the COVID protocol.

"It feels like you got to get lucky," Marner said of the streak after potting a pair on Monday night. "But, at the same time, make sure you get to spots where you can get the puck on and off your stick quickly."

Per Sportlogiq, seven of the 10 goals Marner has scored in this scintillating stretch have come via quick-release shots (less than one second with the puck before the shot).

"It's just another evolution to his game," said John Tavares. "He's in a tremendous stretch right now. I think it builds confidence for the long-term. He's scored some big goals, some key goals for us, and doing it in different ways, different fashions."

Marner has scored at even strength, on the power play, on the penalty kill, into an empty net and in three-on-three overtime during this remarkable run.

"He's more of a pass-first guy similar to how I was," said Jason Spezza. "There's times when you lose confidence in your shot when you're a pass-first guy and then when it's going in you gain that confidence and the puck follows you. With Mitchy's hockey sense the puck follows him most nights, but when you start to get a few to drop for you, you definitely build confidence."

Marner continues to set up goals as well with nine assists in this eight-game surge.

"You can feel he's on fire," said Pierre Engvall. "Everywhere he goes, the puck follows him. I mean, you can almost feel that he's going to score. It's unbelievable. He's playing good every night. He's on the puck. He's skating. He's doing everything."

Jake Muzzin will return to the Leafs lineup tonight after missing seven games with a concussion, which he sustained on Jan. 15.

"I think this reset here may turn into a positive for him," said Keefe. "He's had a lot of work on the ice both in practice settings and with our player development team and I think those things could help."

At the end of the morning skate, Muzzin worked on receiving passes and transitioning up the ice.

"The defensive pieces have been there for him," said Keefe. "He's been solid for us in that way. Some of his play with the puck, he's looking for some consistency there to move it clean out of our end and get going."

Leafs d-man Jake Muzzin getting ready for his first game action since Jan. 15 pic.twitter.com/SuDbmphk47 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 10, 2022

Muzzin has been on the ice for the most five-on-five goals against on the Leafs this season (32 in 35 games). He was only on the ice for 34 all of last season (53 games).

"He's a confident guy and he's very self aware," Keefe said. "He knows when he's not at his best so you don't have to say a lot to him. I'm not too concerned about it. Like I said, he's a guy that knows what's happening and knows where he has to be better. He wants to be better but, at the same time, we can't downplay the importance he brings to our team even when he hasn't been at his best. He's still doing a ton of really good things to help us win hockey games."

Wayne Simmonds will miss Thursday's game. He remains back home with his wife, who gave birth earlier this week. As a result, Keefe will dress seven defencemen in Calgary.

"Where some of the advantage may lie, especially on the road, is you can be a little more unpredictable just in terms of how you're going to roll your lines," Keefe said. "You'll move guys around here and there. At times, when maybe you're expecting Engvall, Spezza and Simmonds, well, maybe it's going to be Matthews and Spezza. So, you can move things around that way and it makes the opposition be a little more mindful of that."

Of course, there's a reason why Keefe hasn't employed this alignment previously this season.

"The negative is it really disrupts your bench," the coach said. "You lose rhythm and ... more often than not the players like consistency. So, that's something for me to balance today. But in the short term there's no issue with it."

With Muzzin returning after a long layoff and Travis Dermott feeling a bit under the weather of late, Keefe said it actually might be a good time to dress an extra defenceman.

With Simmonds out, the Leafs lose a big part of their team toughness. He is the only guy on the roster who has dropped the gloves in the regular season.

Simmonds has three fights on the year, including one on Monday. Simmonds went after Brendan Smith after the Carolina Hurricanes defenceman delivered a dangerous hit on Ondrej Kase, which went unpenalized.

"It was huge for me," Kase said. "I tell him, 'Thank you,' right away. I probably tell him, 'Thank you,' four times. It was big for me. He hit my knee so it was kind of a dirty hit. I really appreciated it."

Simmonds certainly got the better of Smith in the bout.

"It was a great fight," Kase gushed. "I was, like, really excited. I was like, 'Go Simmer Go!' I was a big fan at that point."

Projected Leafs lines for Thursday's game:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Engvall - Spezza

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren / Dermott

Campbell starts

Mrazek