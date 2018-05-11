The Yankees and Red Sox are battling for top spot in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are one of the big movers this week, going from 14 to four. The Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners are also moving the right direction.

Heading the wrong way, the New York Mets are crashing hard while the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics are sliding too.

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 26-11 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 2

The Red Sox avoided a sweep by winning Thursday in the Bronx, and they’re healthy, but it’s nearly a dead-heat at the top between the two American League East arch-rivals.

Key Injuries: 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 26-11 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 6

There was a time, about three weeks ago, that the Yankees were 8-8 and fans were booing Giancarlo Stanton and oh, maybe this wasn’t going to work. Never mind. They have gone 17-2 in the past 19 games and look like every bit the powerhouse they were expected to be.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle), 3B Brandon Drury (migraines), LHP Jordan Motgomery (elbow).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 24-15 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 1

There may be a trend towards reducing the role of starting pitchers, but that’s not how it’s going with the defending champs – the Astros have a starting rotation that has a 2.35 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 39 starts.

Key Injuries: None.

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 22-14 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 14

The Braves have won eight of the past 11 games, top prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .884 in his first 14 games and a starting rotation led by LHP Sean Newcomb has a solid 3.43 ERA.

Key Injuries: SS Dansby Swanson (wrist).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 24-13 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3

The Diamondbacks have stumbled, losing five of the past eight, but they have a stellar bullpen, led by closer Brad Boxberger and setup man Archie Bradley, which has a 2.44 ERA in 132 2/3 innings.

Key Injuries: 3B Jake Lamb (shoulder), RHP Taijuan Walker (elbow). LHP Robbie Ray (oblique).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 23-14 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 4

The Angels have won seven of nine, but the pitching staff is getting thinned out by injuries.

Key Injuries: RHP Alex Meyer (shoulder), RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm), LHP J.C. Ramirez (elbow), RHP Nick Tropeano (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 22-15 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

A four-game sweep against San Francisco helps the Phillies emerge from a slump, and they have two of the on-base leaders – CF Odubel Herrera (.420) and LF Rhys Hoskins (.416).

Key Injuries: SS J.P. Crawford (elbow).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 21-17 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 19

He’s overcome a cancer scare and RHP Chad Bettis has a 2.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in seven starts for the Rockies, a team that had won six straight before suffering back-to-back losses.

Key Injuries: None.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 21-16 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 15

The Pirates are an early surprise, and C Francisco Cervelli is one of Pittsburgh’s surprises, hitting .302 with a .952 OPS.

Key Injuries: 2B Josh Harrison (hand).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 21-15 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 16

The Mariners are 10-4 in the past 14 games, and have one of the best power hitters in the game – RF Mitch Haniger has 10 home runs and a .609 slugging percentage.

Key Injuries: None.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 21-14 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 9

Winning six of eight, the Cardinals do have some major injuries at the moment, with their best pitcher and star catcher on the shelf. Fortunately, CF Tommy Pham is on fire, with a .444 on-base percentage.

Key Injuries: RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow), C Yadier Molina (pelvis), RHP Carlos Martinez (lat).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 22-16 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 10

Surely the Brewers expected more out of their middle infield duo of 2B Jonathan Villar and SS Orlando Arcia, who have combined to score nine runs.

Key Injuries: RHP Jimmy Nelson (shoulder), 1B Eric Thames (thumb), RHP Zach Davies (shoulder), LHP Wade Miley (oblique).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 20-18 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 8

A 6-10 record in the past 16 games sinks the Blue Jays back closer to .500. It’s not as though a winning record should be a problem, based on expectations, but with the Red Sox and Yankees running away with the division, mediocrity isn’t going to cut it.

Key Injuries: SS Troy Tulowitzki (heel), LF Randal Grichuk (knee), SS Aledmys Diaz (ankle), RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 21-18 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 20

The Nationals are emerging from their early-season funk, winning 10 of the past 12 games.

Key Injuries: 2B Daniel Murphy (knee), LF Adam Eaton (ankle), LF Brian Goodwin (wrist).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 19-15 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 13

A home sweep against Miami was just what the Cubs needed to snap a five-game losing streak.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (elbow), RHP Yu Darvish (virus), RF Jason Heyward (concussion).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 18-18 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 12

Six wins in the past 16 games drops the Indians to .500, yet that’s still good enough to lead the AL Central.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (calf).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 19-19 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 17

The Giants had won seven of eight before getting swept in four games at Philadelphia. The growing list of injuries could be catching up to them.

Key Injuries: LHP Madison Bumgarner (finger), RHP Mark Melancon (elbow), LF Hunter Pence (thumb), 2B Joe Panik (thumb), RHP Johnny Cueto (elbow).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 18-19 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 11

Before getting hurt, Trevor Cahill’s return to Oakland had been going shockingly well (2.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 31 K in 24 IP).

Key Injuries: RHP Paul Blackburn (forearm), CF Boog Powell (knee), RHP Trevor Cahill (elbow).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 18-17 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 5

The Mets are fading fast, going 7-16 in the past 23 games, and they made an interesting deal of former All-Stars, sending RHP Matt Harvey to Cincinnati for C Devin Mesoraco.

Key Injuries: C Travis d’Arnaud (elbow), C Kevin Plawecki (hand), RHP Jacob deGrom (elbow), 3B Todd Frazier (hamstring).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 16-21 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 18

Corey Seager is done for the season, Clayton Kershaw is hurt and the Dodgers have won five of the past 16 games.

Key Injuries: 3B Justin Turner (wrist), 2B Logan Forsythe (shoulder), SS Corey Seager (elbow), LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin), LHP Clayton Kershaw (biceps).

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 15-19 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 23

Daniel Robertson, a 24-year-old thrust into full-time duty with Matt Duffy hurt, leads the Rays with a .433 OBP and .903 OPS.

Key Injuries: CF Kevin Kiermaier (thumb), 3B Matt Duffy (hamstring).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 15-18 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 21

The Twins were sinking, but had won five straight before Thursday’s loss at the Angels, so maybe they are turning it around. SS Eduardo Escobar has been great, with 22 extra-base hits and a .961 OPS.

Key Injuries: RHP Michael Pineda (elbow), RHP Ervin Santana (finger), 3B Miguel Sano (hamstring), C Jason Castro (knee).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 12-25 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 26

The Royals are 7-5 in the past dozen games. The return of C Salvador Perez does make them a little more competitive on a daily basis.

Key Injuries: RHP Nate Karns (elbow).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 15-21 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 22

There isn’t a lot of good news with the Tigers, but 24-year-old 3B Jeimer Candelario, acquired from the Cubs last year, has been impressive. Half of his 40 hits are for extra bases and he has a .889 OPS.

Key Injuries: 1B Miguel Cabrera (hamstring), RHP Jordan Zimmermann (shoulder), CF Leonys Martin (hamstring).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 15-24 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 25

RF Nomar Mazara has started to find the seats, hitting seven home runs in the past nine games.

Key Injuries: LHP Martin Perez (elbow), 2B Rougned Odor (hamstring), SS Elvis Andrus (elbow).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 14-25 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 24

A .661 OPS ranks 29th in the league, and having three bats out of the lineup isn’t going to make it any better.

Key Injuries: RHP Dinelson Lamet (elbow), RF Wil Myers (arm), RF Hunter Renfroe (elbow), C Austin Hedges (elbow).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 13-24 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 28

Getting healthy, the Marlins are 8-7 in the past 15 games, but they have dropped four in a row and starting pitchers Wei-Yin Chen and Dan Straily have struggled since returning.

Key Injuries: None.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 9-25 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27

This isn’t a surprise, but nine losses in the past 10 games has the White Sox headed for where they were expected to be this season.

Key Injuries: LHP Carlos Rodon (shoulder), RF Avisail Garcia (hamstring), 2B Yoan Moncada (hamstring).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 11-27 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

The Reds have won three straight for the first time all season, and Matt Harvey is going to take to the mound on Friday night.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (oblique).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 10-27 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

Snapped a seven-game losing streak with a couple of wins against Kansas City, but talk has already begun about trading star SS Manny Machado.

Key Injuries: RP Zach Britton (Achilles), RF Colby Rasmus (hip), 3B Tim Beckham (groin).

