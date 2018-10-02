The Boston Red Sox finish on top of the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of fellow American League teams Houston Astros, Cleveland Indians, and New York Yankees.

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 108-54 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

The Red Sox have been the best team in baseball, with Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez leading a powerhouse lineup. The main concern heading into the postseason, however, is that dominant staff ace Chris Sale has pitched just 17 innings since the beginning of August.

Key Injuries: 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 103-59 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

The strength for the Astros all season has been their starting rotation, which boasted three pitchers (Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel and Gerrit Cole) who went for more than 200 innings. However, they could use more from star shortstop Carlos Correa, who had a .517 OPS in 37 games since returning from injury.

Key Injuries: None.

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 91-71 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

Josh Donaldson has a .920 OPS, with three home runs, in 50 at-bats for the Tribe and fellow infielders Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor are stars, maybe even superstars. Like the Astros, the Indians also have a strong starting pitching staff (Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger, and Carlos Carrasco), which is a good thing because the bullpen has been shaky.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (calf), CF Leonys Martin (infection).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 100-62 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

The Yankees don’t have the kind of starting pitching that would befit a typical World Series champ, but their bullpen can be dominant and they have a dozen players that hit at least 10 home runs, so power carries the day.

Key Injuries: LHP Jordan Motgomery (elbow).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 97-65 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 5

The offence is led by DH Khris Davis, who hit .247 for the fourth consecutive season, but also mashed 48 home runs, the third straight season in which he’s hit more than 40. With injuries to the pitching staff, though, they are patching things together with the likes of Mike Fiers, Edwin Jackson, Trevor Cahill and Brett Anderson. Seriously.

Key Injuries: RHP Andrew Triggs (arm), RHP Sean Manaea (shoulder), RHP Kendall Graveman (elbow), RHP Paul Blackburn (elbow).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 92-71 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7

While the Dodgers have been relative underachievers, they still have top-shelf pitching, which has been upgraded by Game 163 starter Walker Buehler, a 24-year-old rookie who had a 2.62 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 137 1/3 IP. They have a solid lineup, but it’s been bizarrely led by journeyman Max Muncy, who mashed 35 home runs in 395 at-bats.

Key Injuries: SS Corey Seager (elbow).

Ronald Acuna Jr. lived up to the hype as a rookie.

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 90-72 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

Maybe the Braves are getting to the dance a little early, but Freddie Freeman and rookie Ronald Acuna are stars to lead the offence. The pitching is okay, but has been led by journeyman Anibal Sanchez or former Oriole Kevin Gausman, which seems a tad precarious.

Key Injuries: RHP Mike Soroka (shoulder), RHP Brandon McCarthy (knee), SS Dansby Swanson (hand).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 96-67 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

RF Christian Yelich has a 1.219 OPS since the All-Star break and he’s taken a massive leap forward this season to lead a decent Brewers batting order. The starting rotation got a boost from Gio Gonzalez, but is mostly pedestrian, leading to a punishing bullpen that is anchored by Joakim Soria, Corey Knebel, Josh Hader, and Jeremy Jeffress.

Key Injuries: RHP Jimmy Nelson (shoulder), LHP Brent Suter (elbow).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 95-68 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 10

This hasn’t been the kind of season that the Cubs expected, and they lost the tie-breaker game at home against Milwaukee, but they can reasonably hope for players like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber to provide enough support for Javier Baez, who has been their best hitter. The bullpen has been inconsistent, and is missing its closer, but the starting rotation did get a nice lift from veteran lefty Cole Hamels, who has a 2.36 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in a dozen starts after coming over from Texas.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (elbow), RHP Yu Darvish (virus), RHP Brandon Morrow (biceps).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 91-72 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 13

Winning nine of 10 down the stretch landed the Rockies in a tie-breaking 163rd game at Los Angeles, where they lost, but shortstop Trevor Story and third baseman Nolan Arenado are stars. The Rockies have received unexpected pitching performances, none more surprising than what they got from Kyle Freeland, who has a 2.85 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, with better numbers at home (2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP) than on the road (3.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP)!

Key Injuries: None.

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 89-73 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 9

It was a fine season for the Mariners, even if they couldn’t get to the 97 wins necessary to earn a playoff spot. Closer Edwin Diaz struck out 124 and had a 0.79 WHIP in 73 1/3 innings on his way to 57 saves.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 88-74 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 11

The Cardinals were an entirely decent team, but ended three games out of a playoff spot. They do need to sort out their pitching staff, where they got an unbelievable season out of 30-year-old mostly minor leaguer Miles Mikolas and rookie Jack Flaherty showed promise, but there were lots of holes after that.

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 90-72 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 12

They didn’t make the playoffs, but the Rays may have started a real change in the sport, given how they were successful by using one ace, Blake Snell, and often a bunch of relievers to get them through many other games.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 82-80 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 15

A 29-36 record after the All-Star break dropped the Diamondbacks out of playoff contention. Aside from Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta, the offence was pedestrian, and the pitching staff was surprisingly effective with Patrick Corbin and Zack Greinke leading the way, and Clay Buchholz was shockingly effective (2.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) in 16 starts.

Will Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon be the Nats new leaders if Bryce Harper leaves as a free agent?

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 82-80 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 16

They finished on the right side of .500, but it was a massively disappointing year for the Nationals, and now they head into the offseason with star outfielder Bryce Harper headed for free agency. If he goes, all is not lost, as Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Anthony Rendon are big-time talents, but it would still be a significant loss to the lineup.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 80-82 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 14

The season had been going along swimmingly, until the final quarter of the campaign, when the Phillies won just 12 of their last 40 games to finish on the wrong side of the break-even mark. They did get a Cy Young-worthy performance from pitching ace Aaron Nola, who had a 2.37 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 33 starts.

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 80-82 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 17

Manager Mike Scioscia is moving on, and that’s a big change – he has been managing the Angels since 2000! He’ll have his choice of jobs whenever he wants, but the Angels now need to figure out how to build around Mike Trout, especially if Shohei Otani is on his way to Tommy John surgery.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 82-79 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 18

That the Pirates finished a shade above .500, after dealing Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen last offseason, should probably be considered relatively successful. The standout performance of the year may have been RHP Jameson Taillon, the 26-year-old who broke through with a 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 32 starts.

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 77-85 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 19

In an otherwise blah season, the Mets may have a Cy Young winner. Although Jacob de Grom won only 10 games, we know that pitcher wins are a terrible way to evaluate pitchers and de Grom had a 1.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and struck out 269 in 217 innings, finishing with a fWAR of 8.8, best among all pitchers.

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 78-84 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 21

It’s hard to imagine that another manager would make a big difference on the results that the Twins generated with this roster under Paul Molitor, but they will have a new bench boss next season.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 73-89 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 20

The Giants were nine games better than they were in 2017, but that’s still not nearly good enough, and it cost GM Bobby Evans his job. They don’t have impact bats and the pitching that they’ve tended to lean on over the years is starting to get old, and with age comes injuries.

It was a good run.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 73-89 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 22

The Jays are seeking out a successor for popular ex-manager John Gibbons, and whoever it is will have a year or two of development coming. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the headliner, but there will be a lot of new faces on the way.

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 67-95 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 23

The Reds could hit a bit, but had horrific pitching. Relievers Jared Hughes and Raisel Iglesias were stellar and inconsistent starter Luis Castillo had some moments, but there were lots of holes behind them.

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 67-95 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

Manager Jeff Banister didn’t make it to the end of the season, but the last time they won fewer than 67 games was 1994, so perhaps a change was understandable. At the same time, it was hard to fathom a manager coaxing a winning record out of this pitching staff.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 66-96 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 27

A team with few impact players, which may seem like a given when their top two fWAR performers are relief pitchers Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates, but that means a lot of building still needs to be done.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 58-104 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 26

It’s been a rather drastic fall for the Royals, who won 95 games and the World Series in 2015, and had a couple of mediocre years before crashing in 2018.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 62-100 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 25

The White Sox knew that this would be a tough season, and they took some lumps, but they can hope that their young players got the reps needed to be better next season. 2B Yoan Moncada and LHP Carlos Rodon are a couple that they can hope to take the next step in their development.

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 63-98 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

The Marlins season went about as well as might be expected considering that they traded Giancarlo Stanton and Christan Yelich (!) in the offseason.

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 64-98 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

The Tigers are in full rebuild mode and it was a tough year. LHP Matthew Boyd showed some promise, and RF Nick Castellanos had a strong season, but it was mostly ugly.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 47-115 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

There have been some bad baseball teams over the years, but this one was special. After the trade deadline, when they had moved out Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman, and Zach Britton, it was particularly rough. One positive: 2B Jonathan Villar hit eight homers and stole 21 bases in 54 games for the Orioles.

