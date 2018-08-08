TORONTO — The Boston Red Sox and their high-powered offence was just too much for a pitcher who was tried out as starter due to a depleted roster.

"He was facing the hottest team in baseball, I didn't think he got out of control by any means," Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Mike Hauschild.

Boston got to Hauschild early and often, eventually forcing Gibbons to pull him in the third inning as the Blue Jays fell to the Red Sox 10-5 on Wednesday.

Hauschild (1-1) gave up three hits, four earned runs and three walks in two and one-third innings of work. He made his second appearance this season after he threw six scoreless innings in relief in Seattle on Aug. 2. In that appearance, he recorded his first major league victory.

"The biggest difference tonight was just pounding the zone," Hauschild said. "With my fastball, it kind of looked like they eliminated it in the third inning there. I made a couple of mistakes and they hit it pretty hard."

Toronto ended up using six pitchers to get through the game, an occurrence that has become the norm due to a starting rotation that lost its ace, J.A. Happ, at the trade deadline and Aaron Sanchez, who is currently on the 10-day disabled list with a right finger contusion.

"It definitely gets your bullpen for that following night, that's really who it affects" Gibbons said. "But as a team, they understand the circumstances."

Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run and Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs for the Red Sox (81-34), who compiled 12 hits in the game.

Brian Johnson (3-3) collected the win for Boston. He pitched seven innings and allowed five runs, six hits, two walks and struck out six batters.

"He did an outstanding job. For him to go seven innings, that was excellent for us," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk had home runs for the Blue Jays (51-62).

Boston opened the scoring in the third inning. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Andrew Benintendi hit a sacrifice fly to centre field, scoring Devers for a 1-0 lead. Mitch Moreland followed with a two-run double to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. J.D. Martinez hit a single and that ended Hauschild's start.

Bogaerts hit a sacrifice fly off Toronto reliever Luis Santos to cap a four-run inning.

In the fifth, Bogaerts recorded an RBI walk to give Boston a 5-0 lead.

Devers added to Boston's hit parade with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to make it 7-0.

Toronto replied later in the inning. Hernandez hit his 17th homer of the season to cut Boston's lead to 7-2.

In the seventh, Bogaerts hit an RBI double to give Boston an 8-2 lead. Toronto responded later in the inning with a three-run homer by Grichuk to cut the Red Sox advantage to 8-5.

In the eight, Martinez hit an RBI single to give Boston a 9-5 lead. With the bases loaded, Joe Biagini threw a wild pitch that allowed Benintendi to score.

The Red Sox improved to 6-0 in the month of August.

Notes: Paid attendance was 36,798. ... Justin Smoak hit his career-high 30th double of the season in the fourth inning. The hit also extended his hitting streak to 12 games. It is the longest hitting streak by any Blue Jay this season. After the game, the Blue Jays traded pitcher Nick Tepesch to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations.