The Boston Red Sox have climbed into top spot in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, pulling ahead of the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians.

Teams moving up this week include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, and St. Louis Cardinals, all moving into the Top 10.

The Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers are among the teams moving the other way in the rankings.

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 90-39 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 2

A 19-6 record in the past 25 games gives the Red Sox far and away the best record in baseball, and moves them to the top of the Power Rankings pile, but another injury to ace starting pitcher Chris Sale does leave them a little bit vulnerable.

Key Injuries: 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee), RHP Steven Wright (knee), C Christian Vazquez (finger), RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle), LHP Chris Sale (shoulder), 3B Rafael Devers (hamstring).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 77-50 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 1

Losing eight of the past 12 games knocks the Astros from top spot in the Power Rankings, and they are clinging to a 1.5-game lead over the Oakland A’s in the American League West.

Key Injuries: C Brian McCann (knee), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (elbow).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 73-54 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 4

The Indians are a similar version of the Red Sox lately, going 16-6 in the past 22 games, but they have also lost starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is in the midst of a breakthrough season, to injury.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (calf), CF Leonys Martin (infection), RHP Trevor Bauer (fibula).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 76-52 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 5

15-6 in the past 21 games, the A’s are hot on the Astros’ heels in the AL West. Slugger Khris Davis has been on fire since the All-Star break, hitting 18 home runs in 31 games.

Key Injuries: RF Matt Joyce (back), RHP Andrew Triggs (arm).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 79-47 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3

While the Yankees haven’t been able to keep up with the Red Sox, they are still on pace for more than 101 wins, but they also have some significant injuries to deal with at the moment.

Key Injuries: LHP Jordan Motgomery (elbow), C Gary Sanchez (groin), RF Aaron Judge (wrist), SS Didi Gregorius (heel), LHP Aroldis Chapman (knee).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 71-56 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 12

Six wins in the past seven games has moved the Diamondbacks into the National League West lead. One of the more remarkable stories this season has been the resurgence of 34-year-old RHP Clay Buchholz, who has a 2.25 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 13 starts.

Key Injuries: RHP Taijuan Walker (elbow), RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), 3B Jake Lamb (shoulder).

Ronald Acuna Jr. has lived up to the hype.

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 72-55 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 11

Winning 18 of 26 puts the Braves in first place of the National League East. Star rookie LF Ronald Acuna Jr. and 2B Ozzie Albies both have 21 homers to lead the club, though Acuna has 222 fewer plate appearances.

Key Injuries: RHP Mike Soroka (shoulder), RHP Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder), RHP Brandon McCarthy (knee).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 71-58 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

Inconsistency has plagued the Brewers, as they have a 16-15 record in the second half of the season. CF Christian Yelich has been doing his part, however, posting 10 home runs while hitting .366 with a 1.121 OPS in 31 games since the All-Star break.

Key Injuries: RHP Jimmy Nelson (shoulder), RHP Zach Davies (shoulder), LHP Brent Suter (elbow).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 71-57 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 14

The Cardinals’ season appeared to be going nowhere fast, but a 17-4 record in August has lifted them into wildcard position, and they’re only 2.5-games behind the Chicago Cubs for the lead in the National League Central.

Key Injuries: RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow), RHP Anthony Reyes (lat), RHP Michael Wacha (oblique).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 73-53 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 9

The Cubs have the lead in the NL Central, but they’ve invited some controversy with their acquisition of 2B Daniel Murphy, a proven veteran hitter whose social views have alienated some fans.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (elbow), RHP Yu Darvish (virus), RHP Brandon Morrow (biceps), 3B Kris Bryant (shoulder), SS Addison Russell (finger).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 72-56 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 10

The Mariners are 3-6 in the past nine games, with two of those wins coming in extra innings. Mix in staff ace James Paxton going on the DL and the next nine games on the road which could make this is a pivotal moment in Seattle’s season.

Key Injuries: LHP James Paxton (forearm).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 69-58 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 6

Six wins in the past 16 games leaves the Phillies three games behind the Braves in the National League

East, but also just out of a wildcard spot, too.

Key Injuries: None.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 67-61 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 7

A 6-12 record in the past 18 games has the Dodgers reeling. They are 4.5-games behind the Diamondbacks in the NL West, despite owning the best run differential (+106) in the National League.

Key Injuries: SS Corey Seager (elbow), RHP Ross Stripling (back).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 70-57 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 13

10 wins in the past 12 games vaults the Rockies into second spot in the NL West and, by percentage points, they are in the second wildcard spot.

Key Injuries: None.

Mostly reliever Ryan Yarbrough has won a dozen games.

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 67-61 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 20

Five straight wins gives the bargain-basement Rays the same record as the high-priced Dodgers. Their new pitching staff usage has led to LHP Ryan Yarbrough winning a dozen games even though he’s made just five starts.

Key Injuries: 2B Daniel Robertson (thumb).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 64-64 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 15

The Nats didn’t sell at the July 31 trade deadline, despite having a .500 record, but now that they are still at .500 they have traded 2B Daniel Murphy and waived LF/1B Matt Adams, effectively waving the white flag on the season.

Key Injuries: RHP Ryan Madson (back), RHP Sean Doolittle (toe), RHP Jeremy Hellickson (wrist).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 63-65 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 17

Just when it looked like the Pirates might be in wildcard contention, they have lost eight of the past 10 games to fall off the pace .

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Kuhl (forearm), SS Jordy Mercer (calf).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 63-66 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 18

Had gone seven games without a regulation win before Thursday’s victory against the Mets. They could ill-afford injuries to the pitching staff when the bats have been, as expected, not good enough.

Key Injuries: RHP Jeff Samardzija (shoulder), RHP Johnny Cueto (elbow), RHP Dereck Rodriguez (hamstring).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 63-65 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 16

The Halos have lost five of six to fall below .500, but given the length of their injured list, it’s entirely understandable.

Key Injuries: RHP Alex Meyer (shoulder), RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm), RHP Keynan Middleton (elbow), RHP Garrett Richards (hamstring), 3B Zack Cozart (shoulder), CF Mike Trout (wrist), RHP Nick Tropeano (shoulder), LHP Tyler Skaggs (adductor), LF Justin Upton (finger).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 60-66 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 19

Since getting picked up in exchange for 2B Brian Dozier, 2B Logan Forsythe has hit .370 with a .850 OPS in 20 games for the Twins.

Key Injuries: RHP Michael Pineda (elbow), C Jason Castro (knee), DH Logan Morrison (hip), RHP Ervin Santana (finger).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 56-70 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 21

Somewhat surprisingly, the Mets are 13-8 in the past 21 games, though their best hitter this month, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, has just landed on the DL.

Key Injuries: C Travis d’Arnaud (elbow), LF Yoenis Cespedes (heel), CF Juan Lagares (toe), RF Jay Bruce (hip), LF Brandon Nimmo (finger).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 57-72 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 27

2B Rougned Odor, who has scuffling his way to a .186 average and .524 OPS in late May, has hit .326 with a 1.026 OPS and nine home runs in his past 32 games, and the Rangers have improved somewhat, winning 15 of the past 25 games.

Key Injuries: CF Delino DeShields (finger), RHP Doug Fister (knee).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 56-72 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 24

After a disappointing start to the season, RHP Luis Castillo has been better lately, recording a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, with 33 strikeouts in 30 innings over his past five starts.

Key Injuries: RF Scott Schebler (shoulder), RF Jesse Winker (shoulder), 1B Joey Votto (leg).

Danny Jansen is among the first wave of Blue Jays position prospects to arrive in the bigs.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 58-69 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 26

The look towards next season begins with the recall of C Danny Jansen and OF Billy McKinney, who are both off to good starts in their first week or so in the major leagues.

Key Injuries: SS Troy Tulowitzki (heel), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), RHP Aaron Sanchez (finger), 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (knee/ankle), 3B Brandon Drury (hand), 3B Yangervis Solarte (oblique), RHP Marcus Stroman (finger).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 48-79 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 28

An 11-9 record in the past 20 games is a rare positive sign for a White Sox team that has had a long season.

Key Injuries: LHP Nate Jones (arm), 1B Jose Abreu (abdominal), C Welington Castillo (shoulder).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 50-80 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 25

The Padres have dropped eight of the past 10 games, and considering the players on the DL, the active position players with the best WAR on the team are LF Wil Myers, who has played 52 games, and then catchers A.J. Ellis and Austin Hedges.

Key Injuries: RHP Dinelson Lamet (elbow), RHP Jordan Lyles (elbow), RF Hunter Renfroe (forearm), 3B Christian Villanueva (finger).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 51-78 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 22

LF Austin Dean, who had a .922 combined OPS at Double-A and Triple-A this season, has added some pop in his first taste of the major leagues, with four of his eight hits going for extra bases.

Key Injuries: CF Lewis Brinson (hip), RHP Kyle Barraclough (back), 3B Martin Prado (quad).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 53-75 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 23

There’s not much left of the pitching staff, after injuries and trades, but LHP Matthew Boyd has delivered a respectable 4.09 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 25 starts.

Key Injuries: 1B Miguel Cabrera (biceps), RHP Michael Fulmer (oblique), 1B John Hicks (groin), CF JaCoby Jones (hamstring), LHP Blaine Hardy (elbow).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 38-90 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

Four wins in the past 21 games is miserable, yet somehow, try as they might, the Royals are not the worst team in baseball.

Key Injuries: RHP Nate Karns (elbow), RF Jorge Soler (toe), RHP Ian Kennedy (oblique).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 37-90 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

The Orioles were awful before trading away a bunch of proven talent, and they have won two of the past 13 games to secure their bottom spot in the rankings.

Key Injuries: DH Mark Trumbo (knee).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca