The Boston Red Sox take over the number one ranking in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

In the first update of the regular season, the Red Sox jump from five to one because they don’t lose – seems like as good a reason as any. Other teams moving up this week include the Angels, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

On the other hand, some teams with expectations are off to slow starts, so the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs are among the teams sliding down the rankings.

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 15-2 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 5

The Red Sox have been running roughshod over the league. After an opening day loss, they won 15 of the next 16 games and their starting pitchers have a collective 2.66 ERA through 17 starts.

Key Injuries: 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee), RHP Steven Wright (knee), LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm), SS Xander Bogaerts (ankle).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 12-7 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 3

An interesting note, certainly for fantasy owners, is that 2B Jose Altuve is hitting a typical .320, but has yet to hit a home run and has stolen just one base in 19 games.

Key Injuries: None.

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 13-5 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 11

Had won seven straight before getting thumped in back-to-back games against Boston. The rapid emergence of DH/SP Shohei Ohtani raises the bar for what could be possible.

Key Injuries: RHP Alex Meyer (shoulder), RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm), LHP J.C. Ramirez (elbow).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 12-5 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 7

A devastating slider has turned LHP Patrick Corbin into an ace-calibre starter, with 37 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings on his way to a 1.65 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in four starts. Small sample, but very promising.

Key Injuries: RF Steven Souza (pectoral), 3B Jake Lamb (shoulder), RHP Taijuan Walker (elbow).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 13-4 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 22

With no expectations coming into the year, the Mets won 11 of 12 to start the year. If the pitching staff stays healthy, maybe they can be a surprise team.

Key Injuries: None.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 12-6 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 26

After some notable offseason depatures, the Pirates didn’t come into the season with great expectations, but they’re an early-season surprise.

Key Injuries: 2B Josh Harrison (hand).

Teoscar Hernandez made big splash when called up to the Blue Jays.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 12-5 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 14

Seven wins in the past eight games suddenly gives the Blue Jays a boost, and they have been unexpectedly competitive early. Called up in the wake of injuries, Teoscar Hernandez made an instant impact, with five of his eight hits going for extra bases in just four games.

Key Injuries: SS Troy Tulowitzki (heel), 3B Josh Donaldson (shoulder), DH Kendrys Morales (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 10-7 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 21

Seven wins in the past nine games has propped up the Phillies, a team reaping the rewards of strong starting pitching, with Aaron Nola, Nick Pivetta, Jake Arrieta and Vince Velasquez forming a solid top four.

Key Injuries: None.

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 11-9 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 13

Strangely enough, the Rockies are struggling at the plate, and that contributes to a negative (-12) run differential despite their winning record.

Key Injuries: None.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 10-7 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 9

Winners of five straight, the Cardinals are getting big production from 29-year-old first baseman who is hitting .339 with a .988 OPS.

Key Injuries: None.

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 10-7 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 15

The Braves’ middle infield of Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies has been leading the offence, combining for a .975 OPS. Maybe they’ll have a chance to play alongside newly-signed Jose Bautista at some point soon.

Key Injuries: C Tyler Flowers (oblique).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 9-10 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 1

The Nats have been underwhelming. Not enough offensive support for Bryce Harper and a shaky bullpen has been their undoing.

Key Injuries: 2B Daniel Murphy (knee), LF Adam Eaton (ankle), LF Brian Goodwin (wrist).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 9-7 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 4

While the Indians have had great pitching in the early going, their bats have been cold – 3B Jose Ramirez and LF Michael Brantley, the latter of whom has only played eight games, are the only players in the lineup with an OPS over .700 through the first 16 games.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), RHP Danny Salazar (shoulder), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (calf).

The move to New York has not gone so smoothly for Giancarlo Stanton.

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 8-8 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 2

The Yankees may have won the offseason, but they’ve been thoroughly mediocre to this point. Not only has DH Giancarlo Stanton struggled (.702 OPS), so too has C Gary Sanchez (.630 OPS).

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 8-5 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 12

Strong pitching has been led by Jose Berrios, who has allowed 16 base runners in 27 2/3 IP (0.58 WHIP).

Key Injuries: RHP Michael Pineda (elbow), RHP Phil Hughes (oblique), SS Jorge Polanco (suspension), RHP Ervin Santana (finger), CF Byron Buxton (migraines).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 9-10 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 16

The A’s have emerged from their slow start by winning four straight – a home series against the White Sox is the cure for what ails ya.

Key Injuries: RHP Paul Blackburn (forearm), CF Boog Powell (knee).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 8-9 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 6

The Dodgers are in a similar boat, having won four straight after a poor start to the season. While Yasiel Puig struggles (.565 OPS), Matt Kemp is raking (.981 OPS).

Key Injuries: 3B Justin Turner (wrist), LHP Rich Hill (hand), 2B Logan Forsythe (shoulder).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 9-7 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 19

While the Mariners’ record is on the right side of the ledger, the starting pitching has been a bit of a problem, with a 4.66 ERA among starters.

Key Injuries: C Mike Zunino (oblique), 1B Ryon Healy (ankle).

Eric Thames continued his April slugging ways.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 10-9 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 10

A year after mashing 11 home runs in April, 1B Eric Thames has already slugged seven home runs this season.

Key Injuries: RHP Jimmy Nelson (shoulder), RHP Corey Knebel (hamstring), C Manny Pina (calf).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 7-8 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 8

Last season, the Cubs felt like they stumbled their way to 92 wins, which wasn’t all that impressvie given their talent and it’s continued along this path thus far. They have talent to be much better than this, but the results so far aren’t great.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (elbow).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 7-10 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 17

Even though they are missing a couple of starters, the Giants are getting strong pitching performances early. Unfortunately, they have mustered a .644 OPS and scored 50 runs in 17 games.

Key Injuries: RHP Jeff Samardzija (pectoral), LHP Madison Bumgarner (finger), RHP Mark Melancon (elbow).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 6-9 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 29

LHP Matthew Boyd has allowed three runs in 19 1/3 innings (1.40 ERA, 0.67 WHIP) and is still looking for his first win, but solid pitching has kept the Tigers relatively competitive.

Key Injuries: None.

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 5-12 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 30

After shedding most of their proven bats, the Marlins have managed to hit nine home runs in 17 games, and four of those home runs have been hit by 1B Justin Bour.

Key Injuries: SS JT Riddle (shoulder), 3B Martin Prado (knee), RHP Dan Straily (forearm), LHP Wei-Yin Chen (elbow).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 4-11 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 25

The White Sox don’t have enough pitching to get them through, but they do have some interesting bats, including DH Matt Davidson, who has five home runs in 51 at-bats.

Key Injuries: LHP Carlos Rodon (shoulder).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 7-13 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 28

3B Christian Villanueva has added some pop to the lineup, with 10 of his 17 hits going for extra bases.

Key Injuries: RHP Dinelson Lamet (elbow), RF Wil Myers (arm), CF Manuel Margot (ribs).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 3-13 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 27

The Royals have lost eight straight, most recently getting outscored 31-12 in a sweep at Toronto.

Key Injuries: RHP Nate Karns (elbow), C Salvador Perez (knee), LF Alex Gordon (hip).

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 5-13 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 23

There’s not a lot going on offensively with the Rays, but OF Mallex Smith has been impressive, hitting .373 with a .928 OPS and stealing three bases. With star center fielder Kevin Kiermaier out long-term, there should be lots of playing time available for Smith.

Key Injuries: 2B Billy Miller (groin), CF Kevin Kiermaier (thumb), 3B Matt Duffy (hamstring).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 7-13 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 18

SS Elvis Andrus had been Texas’ best offensive performer early in the season, at least he was before suffering a fractured elbow.

Key Injuries: CF Delino DeShields (hand), SP Doug Fister (hip), 2B Rougned Odor (hamstring), SS Elvis Andrus (elbow).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 5-13 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 20

Aside from SS Manny Machado and LF Trey Mancini, the Orioles don’t have much happening offensively, while the pitching, aside from Dylan Bundy and Andrew Cashner, remains typically subpar.

Key Injuries: RP Zach Britton (Achilles), DH Mark Trumbo (quad), RF Colby Rasmus (hip), 2B Jonathan Schoop (oblique).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 3-15 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 24

The Reds can’t hit, and it’s especially notable when 1B Joey Votto is slumping, and he has no home runs with a .258 batting average and .588 OPS thus far.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (oblique), RF Scott Schebler (wrist), 3B Eugenio Suarez (thumb).

