LOS ANGELES — Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 4 for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Red Sox announced the decision on Twitter about four hours before Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have yet to confirm their starter.

Boston leads the best-of-seven Series 2-1.

The Dodgers won 3-2 early Saturday after Max Muncy's homer leading off the 18th inning ended the longest game in Series history.

Rodriguez returns after throwing just six pitches in striking out Joc Pederson for the final out of the fifth inning Friday.

Rodriguez was 13-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 146 strikeouts in the regular season. He made 27 appearances, with 23 starts.

