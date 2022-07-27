In the midst of unprecedented success with his national team, goalkeeper Milan Borjan has earned some stability with his club team.

Red Star Belgrade announced an extension for the 34-year-old Hamilton, Ont. product through 2026.

Club captain Borjan is in the midst of his sixth season with the club and Red Star is off to a flying start, winning all three of their league matches to open the campaign.

In 150 league games with Red Star, Borjan has produced 77 clean sheets, including two this season. In his time at the club, Borjan has won five Serbian SuperLiga titles and a pair of Serbian Cups.

Internationally, Borjan has been capped 65 times by Canada and is John Herdman's established No. 1 as the CanMNT heads to the World Cup this fall in Qatar.