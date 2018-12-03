NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has been suspended two games for unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing on Avalanche forward Matt Calvert.

Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi has been suspended for two games for unsportsmanlike conduct/roughing on Colorado’s Matt Calvert. https://t.co/L2E2XHzDNW — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 3, 2018

After a hit by Mike Green on Calvert that sent the Avs defenceman up against the Red Wings' bench, Bertuzzi appeared to have thrown a bare knuckle punch to Calvert as teammate Dylan Larkin held him down. The play went unpenalized during the game.

Bertuzzi, 23, has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 27 games with the Red Wings this season. He will return to the lineup on Saturday night against the New York Islanders.