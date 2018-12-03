21m ago
Red Wings F Bertuzzi to have a hearing
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 2, Red Wings 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will have a hearing today with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado's Matt Calvert.
After a hit by Mike Green on Calvert that sent the Avs defenceman up against the Red Wings' bench, Bertuzzi appeared to have thrown a bare knuckle punch to Calvert as teammate Dylan Larkin held him down. The play went unpenalized during the game.
Bertuzzi, 23, has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 27 games with the Red Wings this season.