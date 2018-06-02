Redblacks' Campbell: Harris will 100 per cent open the season as starter

Ottawa Redblacks head coach said Saturday Trevor Harris will "100 per cent open the season as the starting QB."

HC Rick Campbell: Trevor Harris is sore but took no real damage to his leg. He will not play Thursday (Coaches decision). Harris will 100 percent open the season as the starting QB on June 21 — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) June 2, 2018

Harris, who left the team's pre-season opener against the Montreal Alouettes with an apparent knee injury, will not play Thursday in the team's final pre-season tuneup but is expected to be ready when they kick off their regular season.

Campbell said Harris is sore but he took no real damage to his leg in the game against the Alouettes.

The Redblacks have a bye week in Week 1 and open their schedule hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 2 on June 21.