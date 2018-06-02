2h ago
Redblacks' Campbell: Harris will 100 per cent open the season as starter
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Alouettes 7, Redblacks 27
Ottawa Redblacks head coach said Saturday Trevor Harris will "100 per cent open the season as the starting QB."
Harris, who left the team's pre-season opener against the Montreal Alouettes with an apparent knee injury, will not play Thursday in the team's final pre-season tuneup but is expected to be ready when they kick off their regular season.
Campbell said Harris is sore but he took no real damage to his leg in the game against the Alouettes.
The Redblacks have a bye week in Week 1 and open their schedule hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 2 on June 21.