One of the top potential free agents is off the board a week before the market opens with the Ottawa Redblacks announcing the signing of receiver Diontae Spencer to a one-year contract Wednesday.

The Redblacks also announced a one-year extension for national offensive lineman Nolan MacMillan.

The 25-year-old Spencer had a solid first season in Ottawa, finishing with 71 receptions for 922 yards and six touchdowns, all career-highs.

“Diontae is a dynamic player both on offence and on special teams and we hope to see him build on what we accomplished for us last year,” Redblacks GM Marcel Desjardins said in a team statement.

Along with his work on offence, Spencer had 70 punt returns for 929 yards and one touchdown, and 25 kick returns for 607 yards.

The McNeese State product started his CFL career with two seasons in Toronto, and has 178 career receptions for 2,130 yards and 12 touchdowns, and 2,375 combined return yards.

MacMillon has been with the Redblacks since the team’s inaugural 2014 season after Ottawa selected him first overall in 2013 with their first ever draft pick.

“Nolan has been here since Day 1 and brings tremendous value to the club and important continuity on the offensive line,” Desjardins said in the team release.

“Both Nolanand Diontae are team guys that are well-respected in the room.”