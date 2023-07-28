OTTAWA — Thanks to some late heroics behind quarterback Dustin Crum, the Ottawa Redblacks will be looking for their first three-game winning streak in five years when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.

Watch the game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT.

Crum has led the team to back-to-back overtime wins since taking over from the injured Jeremiah Masoli against Hamilton three weeks ago, bringing a little swagger to the Redblacks (3-3).

The 24-year-old, who started the season as the fourth string quarterback, has shown a penchant for playing the hero. In his first start against the heavily favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he orchestrated a late fourth quarter comeback and ran in the overtime touchdown for a 31-28 victory.

Last week in Calgary he was able to survive a late rally by the Stampeders and force the game into overtime, where he connected on a couple of big passes for a 43-41 win.

“He’s a very mobile guy which puts stress on a defence and it also helps the run game because they have to protect the whole area, not just vertically, but horizontally,” said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce. “I just ask Dustin to keep doing the things he’s doing. He’s a very cerebral young man with a very positive attitude."

Crum has been making the most of his skills in every game he’s played. He rushed for 91 yards and had a touchdown coming on in relief against Hamilton. He followed that that up with 103 yards and two TD’s against Winnipeg and last week had 63 yards in Calgary.

He has also passed for 261 and 254 yards in the past two weeks, making him a double threat.

This week, Crum and the Redblacks will be looking for a little vindication against the Tiger-Cats.

Crum held his own in the last meeting with the Ticats, when he was forced into action in the second quarter after Masoli suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. He almost pulled off the win, but was stopped at the two-yard line on the game's final play.

But Crum said it was difficult watching the film from that game, as he felt he made far too many mistakes.

"That was the one close one we didn’t get on the right side of," Crum said. "Definitely a meaningful game, not only because they beat us the last game, but it’s a divisional game against a team we could end up in tiebreakers with later in the year so it’s a big one even though it’s early in the year and I’m looking forward to it."

Ottawa is finally finding some success offensively and has also benefited from solid play from its defensive corps.

The Redblacks have allowed the second fewest rushing yards (398) and will be looking to be just as effective at reducing Hamilton’s passing game.

“Basically, it starts with those guys in the back end,” said DE Lorenzo Mauldin. “I feel up front with our front seven we would be able to get to the quarterback. We need those guys in the back end to do their job and we’re going to do ours right after them.”

Mauldin and company will have quite a challenge Friday. Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will start for Hamilton, as he was activated from the six-game injured list.

Mitchell suffered a lower body injury Week 2 and is eager to help the Tiger-Cats, who have won two of their last three games. Hamilton would move into second place in the East with a win against the Redblacks.

The Tiger-Cats will need to be aware of Ottawa defensive back Brandin Dandridge who has three return touchdowns this season, two off interceptions and the third on a punt return.

Ottawa will have a few fresh faces of its own Friday as linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, a former member of the Tiger-Cats, receiver Shaq Evans and defensive back Cariel Brooks will all play.

TIGERS CATS (2-4) VS. REDBLACKS (3-3)

Friday, TD Place Stadium

WHAT HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE?: Hamilton has won its previous eight games against Ottawa and hasn’t lost a game at TD Place since 2018.

TIME TO BEHAVE: The Redblacks have drawn the fewest penalties in the CFL (36), while Hamilton has the most (66).

HONOURING THE PAST: The Redblacks will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Ottawa Rough Riders’ Grey Cup win with a number of former players on hand to celebrate the achievement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.