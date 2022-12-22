OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed defensive lineman Cleyon Laing to a two-year extension.

Laing had 26 defensive tackles and three sacks in 18 games last season, his ninth in the CFL.

The Edmonton native broke into the CFL with Toronto in 2013 and spent three seasons with the Argonauts before an NFL stint with the Miami Dolphins.

He returned to the CFL in 2016, joining the Redblacks for one regular-season game before helping the team win its first Grey Cup.

He returned to Toronto and helped the Argos win the 2017 CFL title before heading back to Ottawa as a free agent before the cancelled 2020 season.

Laing has 195 defensive tackles, two special-teams tackles and 39 sacks over 120 career CFL regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.