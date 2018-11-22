Mitchell named MOP for the second time in his career

Here are all the winners from this year's CFL Awards in Edmonton.

Most Outstanding Player

Winner: Bo Levi Mitchell - Calgary Stampeders

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampeders was named the CFL's outstanding player Thursday night.

Mitchell was honoured at the CFL's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by members of the Football Reports of Canada as well as the nine CFL head coaches.

It's the second outstanding player honour for Mitchell, who also won in 2015.

Mitchell, 28, had a CFL-high — and career-best — 35 touchdown passes this season in leading Calgary to the league's best regular-season record (13-5).

The native of Katy, Tex., threw for 5,124 yards, recorded 42 completions of 30-plus yards and had a TD-to-interception ratio of 2.5, both tops in the CFL.

Mitchell becomes the ninth multiple winner in CFL history and is the second-youngest to accomplish the feat. Jackie Parker won his second in 1958 at age 26.

Mitchell will lead Calgary into the Grey Cup game Sunday against the Ottawa Redblacks. It's the Stampeders' third straight championship appearance but they've lost both previous times.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, the CFL's second-leading passer with 5,209 yards this season, was the finalist.

Most Outstanding Canadian

Winner: Brad Sinopoli - Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks slotback Brad Sinopoli was named the CFL's top Canadian on Thursday night.

Sinopoli, from Peterborough, Ont., captured the honour at the league's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the nine CFL head coaches.

It's the second time Sinopoli has won the award, first doing so in 2015.

Sinopoli had 116 catches — a single-season record for a Canadian — with Ottawa. The former Ottawa Gee-Gees star quarterback accumulated 1,376 receiving yards with four TDs in helping the Redblack finish atop the East Division with an 11-7 record.

Sinopoli had broken the 1,000-yard plateau the last four straight seasons and had a CFL-high 486 yards after the catch.

Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris, last year's winner, was the finalist. Harris, a Winnipeg native, led the CFL in rushing for a second straight year, registering a career-best 1,390 yards.

Coach of the Year

Winner: Chris Jones - Saskatchewan Roughriders

Chris Jones of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was named the CFL's coach of the year Thursday night.

Jones, also the Riders' general manager, was honoured at the league's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

In his third season with the Riders, Jones led the franchise to a 12-6 record and second-place finish in the West Division. That matched the most victories for the franchise since 1970 and also earned Saskatchewan its first home playoff game since 2013.

Jones was the architect of a Saskatchewan defence that scored the most touchdowns in franchise history (11) and led the league in opposing net offence (317.5 yards per game), forced the most two-and-outs (107), and tied for fewest sacks allowed.

Coach Jones led the Roughriders to 12 victories this season, matching the most since 1970. He becomes the fifth Rider to win the honour and first since Corey Chamblin in 2013.

Rick Campbell of the Ottawa Redblacks, the league's top coach in 2015, was the finalist. Campbell's team will face the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Winner: Adam Bighill - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Linebacker Adam Bighill of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the CFL's top defensive player Thursday night.

The five-foot-10, 230-pound Bighill was honoured at the CFL's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by member of the Football Reporters of Canada and the nine CFL head coaches.

It's the second time Bighill has won the award, claiming it also in 2015 while he was with the B.C. Lions.

Bighill, of Montesano, Wash., had 105 tackles, four sacks two interceptions and a CFL-high four forced fumbles in his first season with Winnipeg.

Bighill anchored a defence that finished tied for first in the league with 49 takeaways, second in points allowed (23.3 per game) and tied for the second-fewest yards allowed per play (6.0). The Bombers also ended the season with a turnover ratio of plus-13.

Bighill becomes the fifth Bomber to win the award and first since Jovan Johnson in 2011. He's also the ninth player to win the honour on multiple occasions.

Hamilton linebacker Larry Dean, who also recorded 105 tackles, was the finalist.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Winner: Lewis Ward - Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward was named the CFL's top special-teams player Thursday night.

Lewis was honoured at the league's awards banquet and earlier received the CFL's top rookie honour.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Ward made 51-of-52 field goals (league-record 98.1 per cent), including a pro football-record 48 straight that will carry over into 2019.

The native of Kingston, Ont., accumulated 169 points this season for Ottawa, which faces the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

B.C. Lions kicker Ty Long was the other finalist.

Most Outstanding Rookie

Winner: Lewis Ward - Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward was named the CFL's top rookie Thursday night.

Lewis was honoured at the league's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Ward made 51-of-52 field goals (league-record 98.1 per cent), including a pro football-record 48 straight that will carry over into 2019.

The native of Kingston, Ont., accumulated 169 points this season for Ottawa, which faces the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup on Sunday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert was the finalist. He was the club's receiving leader with 62 catches for 764 yards and four TDs.

Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman

Winner: Stanley Bryant - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was named the CFL's top lineman Thursday night.

Bryant was honoured at the league's awards banquet.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

It's the second straight year that Bryant has won the honour. He's the first to do so since Montreal's Scott Flory (2008-09).

The six-foot-five, 311-pound Bryant led another solid season for Winnipeg's offensive line. Not only did Andrew Harris run for a league-high 1,390 yards but the Bombers scored a CFL-best 53 offensive touchdowns and allowed 36 sacks, tied for third-fewest in the league.

Guard Brandon Revenberg of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was the East's finalist.

Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award

Winner: Wally Buono

Commissioner's Award

Winner: Pierre Vercheval

Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award

Winner: Rolly Lumbala - BC Lions

Tom Pate Memorial Award

Winner: Ryan King - Edmonton Eskimos