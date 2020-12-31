Redemption for Hayton, Veleno and Canada in rout of Czechs Team Canada clinches top spot in Group B at the World Junior Championship with a 7-2 win over the host Czech Republic, Frank Seravalli writes.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Redemption is a dish rarely available on the menu at the World Junior Championship.

It’s a short, unforgiving tournament – a 10-day boil in one of hockey’s hottest pressure cookers. A single costly mistake, with all of Canada watching, can stay with a teenager forever.

That’s why it had to feel so good for Barrett Hayton and Joe Veleno on New Year’s Eve. On the dawn of a new decade, Team Canada and its two top players have a clean slate.

Up until Tuesday, a cloud hung over Veleno and Hayton because neither one used their head.

Well, actually, Veleno did on Saturday against Russia. Just not in the right way. He went head-to-head with the opponent using his visor, opening himself up to a one-game suspension for head-butting.

“It was killing him to sit out a game,” alternate captain Ty Smith said.

Meanwhile, team captain Hayton failed to remove his helmet for the Russian national anthem, touching off a near international incident after the country’s worst loss in World Juniors history. He was forced to apologize in a statement.

“I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect,” Hayton said. “I had no intent behind it.”

They were two momentary lapses in judgment – two 19-year-old kids doing the things that 19-year-old kids sometimes do.

It’s just that not every kid gets a chance to atone for their sins.

Both Hayton and Veleno took full advantage on New Year’s Eve, redeeming themselves by scoring the opening and game-winning goals in a 7-2 rout of the Czech Republic in a buzzing Ostravar Arena.

Team Canada quieted the duelling Canada-Czech chants by opening the game 4-for-4 on the power play, which set a Hockey Canada record for most power-play goals in a period. Connor McMichael, Dylan Cozens, Jared McIsaac, Nolan Foote and Liam Foudy also scored for Canada. Vojtech Strondala and Libor Zabransky responded for the Czechs.

Now, Hayton and Veleno – two of Canada’s five returning players – can go about seeking redemption on behalf of their 2019 Team Canada teammates, a group that had a disappointing sixth-place finish in Vancouver.

They’re in the best possible position to do so. Tuesday’s win clinched the top spot in Group B for Canada, referred to as the “group of death” heading into the tournament.

It’s amazing how quickly fortunes can turn in a short tournament.

Four days ago, Team Canada was trying to pick up the pieces. They will now face Slovakia, the fourth-place finisher from Group A, on Thursday (12:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/4/5). Slovakia is not as strong as their cross-border rival Czechs, whom Canada beat handily on Tuesday.

Really, not taking care of business in the preliminary round was Canada’s biggest mistake last year. They dropped a 2-1 decision to Russia on New Year’s Eve, pitting them against a tougher opponent in Finland for the quarter-final.

That overtime loss to Finland cost them a shot at a medal.

Veleno and Hayton have tasted that sour defeat in the year since. They will now have the best possible chance to cleanse that palate, too.

