After a 3-15 start to the season, the Cincinnati Reds have fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins. Jim Riggleman will take over managing duties on an interim basis.

The Reds have announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins. Effective immediately, bench coach Jim Riggleman is interim manager, Louisville manager Pat Kelly is bench coach, and Pensacola pitching coach Danny Darwin is major league staff. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 19, 2018

A search for a long-term candidate will begin later in the year. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, former Reds great Barry Larkin, ex-Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell and former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi are all expected to be in the mix for the opening.

The #Reds say they will conduct a thorough search for permanent manager later in year but Barry Larkin becomes leading candidate with John Farrell and Joe Girardi also expected to be in mix — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 19, 2018

"At this time, we felt a change needed to happen in order to begin the process of getting this team back on the right track. We realize it is early in the season but feel it is important to be proactive," said president of baseball operations and general manager Dick Williams in a statement. "In addition to these staff changes, we will continue to examine all aspects of baseball operations to ensure we are doing everything we can to improve."

Price took over as Reds manager in 2014 from longtime manager Dusty Baker but the team has struggled during his tenure. After making the playoffs in three out of four seasons from 2010 to 2013, they have not made the playoffs under Price, posting a combined record of 279-387 over four-plus seasons.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Reds were also banking on some success from their young pitchers but have the worst ERA in the majors at 5.42 coming into play Thursday. Rosenthal also notes that a relatively small-market team like the Reds that plays in hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark may have a tough time signing free agent pitching, making the development of their young arms all that much more important.

Riggleman, the club's new manager, last managed the Washington Nationals from 2009 to 2011 and has a career record of 662-824. He has also managed the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.

The Reds will be back in action Friday night as they begin a three-game series in St. Louis against the Cardinals.