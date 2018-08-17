The Cincinnati Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day disabled list for what the team is calling a lower-leg contusion.

Votto, 34, incurred the injury during an August 4 game against the Washington Nationals when he was hit by a pitch from Ryan Madson.

OF Aristides Aquino has been recalled from Double-A Pensacola. He will be making his ML debut when he first enters a game. pic.twitter.com/GmDf9178mA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 17, 2018

Outfielder Aristides Aquino has been called up in his stead.

A native of Etobicoke, Ont., Votto is in his 12th season in the majors, all with the Reds.

He is batting .284 this season with nine home runs and 55 runs batted in and a league-leading 91 walks and .422 on-base percentage.

A six-time All-Star and the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player, Votto turns 35 on September 10.

The Reds, losers of four in a row, open up a three-game series on Friday night at home to the San Francisco Giants.