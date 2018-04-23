CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker's bases-loaded single provided Cincinnati's first lead in six games, and the Reds — off to the worst start in their history — rallied for their first victory under interim manager Jim Riggleman on Monday night, 10-4 over the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds are 4-18, the worst start in the majors since Baltimore opened with an identical mark in 2010. They fired manager Bryan Price on Thursday and got swept in a three-game series at St. Louis under Riggleman.

The smallest crowd at Great American Ball Park in nine years — 9,463 — saw the Reds get only their second win at home and match their season high in runs.

Cincinnati's offence came in with the fewest runs and homers in the majors, but sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth inning for five runs. Sam Freeman (0-1) loaded the bases with no outs, and Winker's single off Peter Moylan broke a 2-2 tie. Jose Peraza followed with another single, and Scooter Gennett's two-run single completed the rally.

Sal Romano (1-2) allowed four hits in six innings, including Nick Markakis' homer. Markakis added a two-run single in the eighth, but Raisel Iglesias got the last four outs for his third save.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings, including Scott Schebler's homer that tied it at 2 in the fifth. The two-run shot snapped Cincinnati's streak of six games without a homer. The Reds have only 12 homers this season — fewest in the majors — despite playing in one of its most homer-friendly ballparks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Jose Bautista has joined Triple-A Gwinnett as he works on his swing. Bautista, 37, signed a one-year deal April 18 and reported to extended spring training. He'll make $1 million if added to the 40-man roster. Manager Brian Snitker said he'll play third base when he joins the club. "I don't think he'll need that much (time)," Snitker said. "He's in such great game and game-ready shape."

Reds: RH reliever David Hernandez is throwing 20 to 25 pitches during his rehab appearances for Triple-A Louisville. He started the season on the DL with a sore right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Braves: Brandon McCarthy (3-0) has allowed only two homers in 21 2/3 innings this season. He's 1-2 career against the Reds in four games with an 8.78 ERA.

Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-3) has lost his last three starts, allowing 12 runs and 25 hits in 15 innings. He's making his first career appearance against the Braves.

