The Cincinnati Reds revealed on Wednesday that the club is in the midst of external interviews for their vacant managerial position.

Among those set to be interviewed include former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi and ex-Detroit Tigers bench boss Brad Ausmus.

The Reds fired Bryan Price in April after a 3-15 start to the season. Price was in his fourth year as manager. Jim Riggleman, who has already interviewed for the job, finished the season as interim manager. The Reds finished with a 67-95 record, last in the National League Central, and the sixth-worst mark in the majors.

Girardi, 53, left the Yankees after the 2017 season, his 10th in the Bronx. He led the Yankees to six playoff appearances and the 2009 World Series title. In his lone season as manager of the Florida Marlins in 2006, he won National League Manager of the Year.

Ausmus, 49, spent four seasons as Tigers manager and was fired after the 2017 season. A catcher in his playing days like Girardi, Ausmus posted a 314-332 record with the Tigers, winning the AL Central in his first season. That was his sole playoff appearance.

The club will also interview longtime big-league infielder David Bell, who is currently the vice president of player development with the San Francisco Giants. Bell, 46, is a Cincinnati native and spent four years coaching in the Reds' minor-league system from 2008 to 2011. He is the son of former Reds third baseman and MLB manager, Buddy Bell.

Among those already interviewed by the team include former Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays manager John Farrell and Reds coaches Billy Hatcher, Pat Kelly and Freddie Benavides.