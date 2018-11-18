Redskins quarterback Alex Smith's season is over.

Coach Jay Gruden says Smith is done for the year because of a broken tibia and fibia in his right leg. Smith was hurt in the third quarter of Washington's 23-21 loss to Houston.

Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: "I feel so bad for him."