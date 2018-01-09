Long-time mixed martial arts referee “Big” John McCarthy has joined the Bellator promotion as a colour commentator, stepping away from his work as an official. His first assignment will be Bellator 192.

"I first want to say how grateful I am for the opportunity I have been given to work with the incredible team Bellator has assembled,” said McCarthy in a statement. “It is always so hard to leave something you love, but I have always wanted to step away based on my terms rather than someone else's. My goals are to work as hard as I can to meet the expectations everyone will have for me and to hopefully someday exceed them.”

McCarthy has been in charge of some of the biggest fights in MMA history stretching all the way back to UFC 2 and also includes promotions all over the globe.

The 55-year-old took a break from refereeing in 2007 to provide television commentary for The Fight Network.