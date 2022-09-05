CALGARY — Reggie Begelton caught a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 Labour Day victory over the Edmonton Elks in front of 30,479 fans at McMahon Stadium.

Ka’Deem Carey had a rushing touchdown for the Stampeders (7-4), who avenged a 32-20 loss to the Elks a year ago during the annual Labour Day Classic contest.

Rene Paredes had a field goal and a single for the Stamps, who won their 400th home game in franchise history.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw touchdown passes to Dillon Mitchell and Jalin Marshall for the Elks (3-9), who have lost two straight games and five of their past six.

Sergio Castillo kicked a field goal for Edmonton, while Jon Ryan booted a single.

On Edmonton’s first drive, Cornelius fumbled a snap at midfield and Stamps defensive lineman Derek Wiggan alertly recovered the ball to give Calgary good field position.

Four plays later, Carey ran for a three-yard touchdown to cap off a quick 51-yard drive to give the Stamps an early 7-0 lead.

The Elks responded late in the first quarter when Cornelius tossed a 48-yard touchdown strike to Mitchell to cap off a six-play, 90-yard drive.

Neither team could get anything going offensively in the second quarter as Ryan accounted for the only point with a 51-yard single to give the Elks an 8-7 lead heading into the halftime break.

Both teams had chances to score points off turnovers but neither were able to capitalize.

Early in the second quarter, Shawn Lemon stripped the ball out of the hands of Cornelius before Cameron Judge knocked it out of bounds to give the Stamps great field position at Edmonton’s 43-yard line. Three plays later, Maier was sacked by Jake Ceresna and the Stamps were forced to punt.

On Calgary’s next possession, Mark McLaurin picked off an errant pass by Maier, but all the Elks could muster on their drive was the single by Ryan.

Maier tossed an eight-yard TD pass to Begelton at 6:29 of the third quarter to give Calgary the lead. After Malik Henry caught a pass from Maier in the end zone for a two-point convert, the Stamps went up 15-8.

After Edmonton’s third straight two-and-out on offence to start the second half, the Elks’ woes continued when Romeo McKnight blocked Ryan’s punt and Isaac Adeyemi-Bergland picked up the loose ball at the 12-yard line.

Two plays later, Begelton made a diving catch in the back corner of the end zone to haul in a 12-yard TD pass from Maier.

On the ensuing kickoff, the ball hit returner Peyton Logan in the face mask and bounced right to Edmonton’s Jeremie Dominique, who was brought down on Calgary’s 35-yard line.

Five plays later, the Elks had to settle for a 15-yard field goal by Castillo.

After Paredes kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Calgary a 25-11 lead, Cornelius led the Elks on a 10-play, 70-yard drive that he capped off by throwing a five-yard TD pass to Marshall in the back of the end zone.

Paredes then missed a 40-yard field goal wide to the left, but the ball went through the end zone for a 53-yard single for the final points of the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.