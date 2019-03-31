Sean Reid-Foley will start in place of an injured Clayton Richard Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Saturday

Richard is dealing with a knee issue with Montoyo saying Richard won't resume throwing for at least two weeks. The roster move to be made official Sunday.

The 23-year-old Reid-Foley made seven starts for the Blue Jays last season, finishing with a 2-4 record and 5.13 earned run average in 33.1 innings pitched.

Between two levels in the minors last season, Double-A and Triple-A, Reid-Foley combined for a 3.26 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 129.2 innings over 24 starts.

The Jays acquired Richard from the San Diego Padres this off-season. Richard finished last season with a 7-11 record and 5.33 ERA in 27 starts.

Montoyo also said Ryan Borucki continues to make progress, but will miss at least one more start.