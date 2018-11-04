BRADENTON, Fla. — Second-half substitute Adonijah Reid scored a tiebreaking goal in the 79th minute as Canada edged Guadeloupe 2-1 on Sunday in its second match of the CONCACAF men's under-20 championship tournament.

Captain Mathieu Choiniere put Canada up 1-0 seven minutes into the game.

But Luther Archimede scored for Guadeloupe to tie the match in the opening minute of the second half.

The tournament serves as regional qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland next year.

Canada opened the event on Thursday with a 4-0 win over Dominica and has six points through two games to sit atop the Group D standings.

Canada has failed to qualify for the past five U-20 World Cups. It last appeared at the tournament in 2007 as the host country, exiting after losing all three preliminary-round matches.

The Canadians qualified in 1979, 1985, 1987, 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2005, with their best showing in 2003 when they lost 2-1 in the quarterfinals to Spain on a golden goal.

The field for the newly expanded CONCACAF U20 tournament is divided into six groups with the six group winners advancing to a second round-robin stage with two groups of three teams. The top two from the two groups will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the two group winners playing for the North and Central America and Caribbean crown.

Canada plays Panama on Tuesday.