Reigning champs Finland take down U.S. in quarters

TRINEC, Czech Republic — Reigning gold medallist Finland is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship after beating the United States 1-0 on Thursday.

In a rematch of last year's final, Joonas Oden one-timed Kristian Tanus' pass past American goalie Spencer Knight on a power play early in the third for the game's lone goal.

Finland goaltender Justus Annunen stopped all 30 American shots.

The U.S. outshot Finland 30-29.

Finland is looking to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Canada won five in a row from 2005 to 2009.