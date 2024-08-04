PARIS — Camryn Rogers is set to go for gold in the Olympic women's hammer throw final.

Rogers of Richmond, B.C., led Group A with a throw of 74.69 metres on Sunday at Stade de France to qualify for Tuesday night's final.

The 25-year-old is the reigning world champion and top-ranked hammer thrower in the world. She also won silver at the 2022 world championships.

It is Rogers's second Olympic appearance after a fifth-place finish in her debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

She looks to become the first Canadian to earn an Olympic medal in women's hammer throw.

Audrey Leduc of Gatineau, Que., ran a time of 22.88 seconds to finish third in Heat 4 and qualify for the women's 200-metre semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.