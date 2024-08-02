PARIS — Ethan Katzberg is off to Sunday's Olympic men's hammer throw final.

The Nanaimo, B.C., native threw 79.93 metres to lead Group B on Friday at Stade de France. Rowan Hamilton of Chilliwack, B.C., also qualified with a personal best of 77.78 metres to pace Group A.

Katzberg is the top-ranked hammer thrower and owns the world-leading mark this year at 84.38 metres, also the world's furthest throw in 16 years.

The 22-year-old is making his Olympic debut after breaking out in 2023 by winning gold at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

In men's decathlon, Damian Warner is second with 2,798 points through three events (100 metres, long jump and shot put). He sits behind Germany's Leo Neugebauer (2,896) with two more events — the high jump and 400 — left in the evening session to close the first of two days for the decathlon.

Warner, of London, Ont., is looking to repeat as Olympic champion after setting a Games record of 9,018 points in Tokyo three years ago.

Audrey Leduc of Gatineau, Que., broke her national record with 10.95 seconds in the women's 100 to win Heat 4 and qualify for Saturday's semifinals.

