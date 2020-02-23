DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — American Reilly Opelka defeated Canadian Milos Raonic on Sunday to advance to the final of the Delray Beach Open men's tennis tournament.

The six-foot-11, 225-pound Opelka secured a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 semifinal win over Raonic. The two were relegated to playing Sunday after their match Saturday night was postponed due to rain.

Opelka will face unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the final later Sunday.

Opelka tied the head-to-head series 1-1. Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., won the first meeting last year at Wimbledon in straight sets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020