Bralon Addison is set to touch down in the nation's capital.

Sources tell Postmedia's Tim Baines the wide receiver is expected to sign with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Sources say the #Redblacks are putting the finishing touches on a contract with Bralon Addison. Recovering from a torn Achilles, it's not expected the all-star receiver will be ready for the first few games of the #CFL season. — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) May 12, 2023

Addison, 29, is currently recuperating from a torn ACL and was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier in the week after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a restructured deal.

Addison told The Hamilton Spectator's Steve Milton that the breakup of the two sides hurt him.

“I love Hamilton,” Addison told Milton. “I realize I’ve been there even longer than I was at my high school. That community was a part of my life. I was there in the off-season, going into the schools and those kinds of things for the team. It’s definitely been a tough pill to swallow but at the end of the day it’s a business, and they’ve got a championship to win so I understand it. But it just kind of hurt.”

A native of Missouri, TX, Addison joined the Ticats in 2018 after being released by the Toronto Argonauts without playing in a game.

A CFL All-Star in 2019, Addison appeared in 31 contests over four seasons with the team, hauling in 2,013 yards on 164 receptions with eight touchdowns. He added another 298 yards on the ground.

A product of Oregon, Addison's ACL tear occurred in a game against the Argos last August. He is expected to miss the early part of the 2023 CFL season.