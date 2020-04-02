Relive the games that made Homan and Jacobs stars this Sunday

The curling season may be cancelled, but that doesn't mean you can't get your granite fix on TSN.

On Sunday April 5, TSN will broadcast three classic games from 2013 that made Rachel Homan and Brad Jacobs household names in curling.

In addition, both Homan (@RHoman89) and Jacobs (@TeamBradJacobs) will live tweet the games.

Here's the broadcast schedule:

2013 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Final - Team Rachel Homan (Ontario) vs. Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba)

4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN 1 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct

Heading into the 2013 Scotties, a 23-year-old Rachel Homan was playing in just her second career Canadian championship. Homan and her rink out of the Ottawa Curling Club lost in the bronze medal game in their first appearance at the Scotties two years prior.

Team Homan posted an impressive 10-1 record at the Kingston Scotties in 2013 with their only loss coming by the hands of four-time Canada champion Jennifer Jones and her Manitoba rink. Homan got even with Jones in the page playoff 1 vs. 2 game, winning 8-5.

The rubber match would be on the biggest stage of them all as Homan and Jones squared off in Sunday's championship final.

2013 Tim Hortons Brier Page 1 vs. 2 Playoff - Team Brad Jacobs (Northern Ontario) vs. Team Glenn Howard (Ontario)

7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN 1 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct

2013 Tim Hortons Brier Final - Team Brad Jacobs (Northern Ontario) vs. Team Jeff Stoughton (Manitoba)

10:30pm ET/7pm PT on TSN 1 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct

Sault Ste. Marie native Brad Jacobs had already played in five Canadian championships by the time the 2013 tournament came around in Edmonton. He had even made it all the way to the 2010 semi-final before losing to eventual champion Kevin Koe.

However, 2013 was the year Jacobs, alongside his cousins EJ and Ryan Harnden, really broke out onto the curling scene.

Team Jacobs finished fourth in the round robin, good enough to edge the hometown rink led by curling legend Kevin Martin for the last spot in the page playoff.

In the 3 vs. 4, Jacobs outlasted Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue, 6-5, in an extra end thriller, a game in which a 27-year-old Jacobs shot 90 per cent.

The win set up a date with four-time Brier and world champion Glenn Howard in the semi-final with Manitoba's Jeff Stoughton, a three-time national champion, waiting in the final.