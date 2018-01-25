This Was The XFL - He Hate Me

It didn’t last long, but the XFL left football fans with indelible memories of the league’s unique rules – or lack thereof, quirky indulgences, and at times embarrassing moments on and off the field.

Pro wrestling promoter Vince McMahon’s first foray into professional football lasted just one season back in 2001, but packed in a lot of bells and whistles before broadcasting partner NBC pulled out, and the league ultimately folded before the second season of play.

TSN Rewind: XFL original league announcement In this 30 for 30 excerpt, look back as Vince McMahon announces his smash mouth football league in 2000.

In a different social climate, the XFL was dubbed as a rougher, less restrictive option to the NFL. Players were encouraged to date cheerleaders, on-field safety measures were reduced, and cameos from McMahon’s WWE roster could be expected as the wrestling maven set his sights on taking down the “No Fun League.”

Ebersol: 'The XFL defies explanation' 30 for 30: This Was the XFL, Outside the Lines discusses the league and the film with director Charlie Ebersol.

Games began not with an opening kickoff but instead a scramble, where a speedster from each team would sprint to recover a football placed 20 yards away to determine who chooses first possession. It only took until opening night for the first major injury to result from the scramble, when Orlando Rage safety Hassan Shamsid-Deen separated his shoulder and missed the remainder of the season.

Other rule changes weren’t as jarring, but included barring kicks on point after touchdown attempts, bump-and-run coverage past five yards, a shorter play clock, NCAA-style overtime, and penalties for punts that went out of play.

Rules tended to get modified throughout the season however, and by the end of the first campaign, bump-and-run coverage reverted back to the NFL-mandated five yards past the line of scrimmage, and two and even three-point conversions had been added.

XFL Standings Eastern Conference Team W-L Orlando Rage 8-2 Chicago Enforcers 5-5 New York/New Jersey Hitmen 4-6 Birmingham Thunderbolts 2-8

Western Conference Team W-L Los Angeles Xtreme 7-3 San Francisco Demons 5-5 Memphis Maniax 5-5 Las Vegas Outlaws 4-6

Other innovations included on-field cameramen, WWE commentators, and nicknames on the back of jerseys. Monikers like Dirty Durden, Death Blow, E-Rupt, ChronicY2K1, and most famous of all, He Hate Me, were immortalized on the back of XFL jerseys.

Notable CFLers to have played in the league include Hall of Famer Kelvin Anderson, six-time all-star Noel Prefontaine, three time All-Star Jeremaine Copeland, 2011 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Paul McCallum, and former Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich.

A number of XFLers also spent time in the NFL, including New Orleans Saints great Steve Gleason, Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam, 2006 receptions leader Mike Furrey, and quarterback Tommy Maddox, who followed up his XFL MVP season in 2001 with an NFL Comeback Player of the Year award with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2002.

Ultimately it was Maddox’s Los Angeles Xtreme that were crowned the league’s first and only champions, defeating Anderson’s San Francisco Demons in the title game.

The league would fade into obscurity its first off-season, until Thursday’s announcement only living on in reverence for football and wrestling fans alike.

The second act begins in 2020. Can I get a hell yeah?!