Render’s Run: Week 13 Survivor Pick to Consider

TSN's Evan Render is back with his pick for Week 13 of Survivor Football.

Render, the seven-year vet of survivor football, is looking to add his second season-long title to his name after claiming a four-way victory in 2019.

As a reminder here is the list of teams he’s used so far this season.

TEAMS USED:

Atlanta

San Francisco

Kansas City

Jacksonville

Miami

Buffalo

Cleveland

LA Chargers

New Orleans

Dallas

Detroit

Tennessee

My Pick for week 13: Steelers at home vs Arizona

The logic for this pick is as straightforward as it gets. Pittsburgh, after firing Matt Canada, had a revelation offensively in their win over Cincinnati last week. The Cardinals made the Rams look like the 2012 Denver Broncos. I’m going with Pittsburgh here at home in a spot Mike Tomlin normally has trouble covering, but certainly not winning – at least historically.

Opponents have had a tough time coming into the Steel city and scoring points on this defensive unit spearheaded by arguably the non-offensive player in Football, TJ Watt. He’ll be in Kyler Murray’s grill all afternoon.

Kenny Pickett isn’t exactly the type of player you want to shove your survivor chips all-in for, but any time you can fade Arizona in a tough environment and just need a straight up win? Sign me up. This is a perfect chance to use a team you’ll probably never ponder using again for the rest of this roller-coaster NFL season.

Give me Pittsburgh as my survivor pick and I’ll see you in Week 14.