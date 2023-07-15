The Calgary Stampeders ended a two-game losing skid with a last-second 33-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Rene Parades kicked his fourth field goal of the game on the final play of regulation time to give the Stampeders their second win of the CFL season.

The Riders (3-2) almost stole the victory when quarterback Mason Fine connected with receiver Tevin Jones on a 69-yard desperation pass with 48 seconds remaining in the game. Jones managed to grab the pass from three Calgary defenders at the 15-yard line before running into the end zone to give Saskatchewan a 31-30 lead.

The Stampeders trailed 10-6 in the second quarter when they came alive and scored two touchdowns in the final 2:37 of the quarter. A seven-yard scoring toss from Jake Maier to Tommylee Lewis put the Stampeders ahead 13-10 at the 2:37 mark.

On Saskatchewan’s ensuing possession, Calgary defensive end James Vaughters sacked Riders quarterback Trevor Harris, forcing a fumble that the Stampeders recovered with 1:11 left in the half. Maier drove the Stampeders 49 yards downfield and connected with Luther Hakunavanhu on a 14-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the half.

Calgary increased its lead to 27-17 with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter on a five-yard touchdown run by Dedrick Mills.

The Riders closed to 27-24 with 2:45 remaining in regulation on a six-yard touchdown pass from Fine to Jamal Morrow.

Saskatchewan kick returner Mario Alford had an outstanding game, returning two punts for touchdowns. He took a punt 67 yards to the end zone in the first quarter and followed up with a 94-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter.

Alford has registered seven special teams touchdowns In 18 games with the Riders since being acquired from the Montreal Alouettes early in the 2022 season. He has scored on three punt returns, two kickoffs and two missed field goals.

Harris suffered an apparent serious knee injury with 9:19 left in the fourth quarter. Scrambling out of the pocket, he was tackled to the turf with a Calgary defender rolling up on his right leg. Harris was taken from the field on a cart. He was replaced by Fine.

Calgary finished with six sacks, including three by Vaughters.

Saskatchewan linebacker Larry Dean registered five tackles, giving him 502 career tackles. He’s the 19th player in CFL history to reach 500 career tackles.

NEXT UP

The 2-3 Stampeders return to Calgary to host the Ottawa Redblacks on July 23, while the Riders travel to Vancouver to play the B.C. Lions on July 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2023.