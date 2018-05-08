A representative for free agent Johnny Manziel said Tuesday the quarterback is "fine" after being admitted to a Texas hospital on Monday night.

TMZ reports Manziel was checked into a hospital in Humble, Texas after joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in the area for a concert and golf tournament.

Denise Michaels reached out to TMZ on behalf on of Manziel and said: "It seems like he had a reaction to an adjustment in his prescription. He’s fine and headed home."

Manziel revealed earlier this year he suffers from bipolar disorder and said he was taking medication for the condition.

The quarterback recently wrapped up a two-game season in the Spring League. His CFL rights are owned by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but while he has negotiated with the team, TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor reported last week Manziel could be leaning towards playing a year in the new Alliance of American Football league, which would allow him to return to the NFL quicker.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Manziel last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns. Off the field, Manziel has dealt with well-publicized substance abuse issues and was indicted on assault charges stemming from a January 2016 incident involving an ex-girlfriend that was settled with a plea arrangement.