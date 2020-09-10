The NBA’s league office informed the Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The league had originally aimed at a start date on Dec. 1 after the current coronavirus pandemic delayed the resumption of the 2019-20 season. In recent weeks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed doubts about the Dec. 1 start date.

The NBA is currently completing the second round of the 2020 playoffs.