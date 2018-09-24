San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss the next 2-3 weeks with a calf strain, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Sherman suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year, $27.15 million contract with the 49ers this winter after spending the first seven years of his career with the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman has seven tackles over three games this season with the 1-2 49ers.

The Stanford product is a four-time Pro Bowler.

San Francisco is also dealing with a possible devastating injury to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is feared to have a torn ACL.