The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with head coach Brett Brown on a three-year contract extension, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brown led the 76ers to a 52-30 record in 2017-18, his fifth season with the team, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time during his tenure.

After a five-game series victory over the Miami Heat, the 76ers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2018 playoffs.

Brown was a member of three NBA championship winning coaching staffs as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 52-year-old has a 127-283 overall record in 410 games as an NBA head coach