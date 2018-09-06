It appears John Gibbons' second stint with the Toronto Blue Jays will likely come to an end at the end of the 2018 season, according to Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports.

Heyman's source says there is a "99.9 per cent" chance the Blue Jays will hire a new manager this off-season. Both Gibbons and general manager Ross Atkins have discussed the situation many times and Gibbons believes he has been treated well by the new front office, according to Heyman.

“We’ll sit down after the year and see what direction we’re going to go, myself included,” Gibbons told Heyman over the phone.

Heyman notes that the plan is to add a younger manager with the hopes of competing in 2020 or 2021.

Gibbons is signed through the 2019 season and has a club option for 2020.

The 56-year-old was also fired mid-season in June 2008 after the Blue Jays got off to a 35-40 start.

While expectations weren’t as high this season as they were in 2015 and 2016 when the Blue Jays advanced to consecutive American League Championship Series, the team was still expected by many to compete for a playoff spot in the AL East. They haven’t, selling off a number of key pieces like Josh Donaldson, J.A. Happ, Roberto Osuna, John Axford and Seunghwan Oh.

The Jays have struggled this season and injuries to several regulars like Donaldson, Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez have taken their toll. On top of that, All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is still battling an injury that has kept him out all season.

Toronto started the season well, finishing April with a 16-12 record. However, their momentum stopped in May as the Jays finished the month 9-19, failing to win a single series in that span.

Gibbons has been at the helm of the Jays since his second stint with the team started ahead of the 2012 campaign. His first stint began in August of 2004 when he took over for the fired Carlos Tosca on an interim basis. Gibbons’ tenure ran all the way to June of 2008, when he was replaced by Cito Gaston.

The American has a career record of 783-776 as manager of the Blue Jays.