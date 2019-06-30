What it do bay-beee!? How do teams pitch to Kawhi?

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed five-time all-star forward/centre Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Horford's deal includes $97 million guaranteed and $12 million in bonuses related to championships, per Wojnarowski.

The 32-year-old guard averaged 13.6 points per game, 6.7 rebounds over the course of the 2018-19 regular season with the Boston Celtics, and posted 13.9 points, 9.0 rebounds during the postseason.

Horford spent the past three seasons with the Celtics after signing a four-year deal with the team in July 2016. Prior to signing with the Celtics, Horford played the first nine seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks who drafted him third overall in the 2007 draft.

The five-time all-star has averaged 14.1 ppg and 8.2 rebounds over his 12-year career.