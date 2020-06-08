The UFC is currently targeting a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for UFC 251, according to a report by Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

The report indicates that the bout for the July 11 card has not yet been signed.

Volkanovski’s unanimous decision victory over Holloway at UFC 245 last December is the last time either man fought in the Octagon.

The Australian captured the title and ran his winning streak to 18 consecutive bouts. The 31-year-old has only suffered one defeat in his professional MMA career.

For Holloway it brought to an end an impressive run as featherweight champion that began with a victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 in Toronto where he captured the interim belt.

The 28-year-old would unify the belts with a win over champion Jose Aldo at UFC 212 and solidify his claim on the division by defeating Aldo again in a title defence at UFC 218.

He would also score successful defences against Brian Ortega in Toronto (UFC 231) and Frankie Edgar in Edmonton (UFC 240), before dropping the belt in the Las Vegas main event.

Holloway’s only loss during that stretch came against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236, when he moved up for a shot at the interim lightweight championship.

Helwani also reports that the UFC is targeting a Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo fight for the vacant bantamweight title and a welterweight title defence by Kamaru Usman.

According to the report, Jorge Masvidal was the original plan for the welterweight belt, but with the sides far apart on negotiations, Gilbert Burns is the front runner to fight for the title.