42m ago
Report: All Phillies' COVID-19 tests negative for second straight day
All of the Philadelphia Phillies coronavirus tests came back negative for a second consecutive day, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The tests were administered to both players and staff members.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB errs on side of caution with 2nd postponement of Yankees-Phillies
The tests were administered to both players and staff members.
The Phillies were set to host the New York Yankees on Monday and Tuesday, but both games were postponed after their previous opponents, the Miami Marlins, had an outbreak of COVID-19 among their team.
Wednesday and Thursday games in New York against the Yankees were also postponed.
The current plan is for the Phillies to return to action on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays in a series that will be played at Citizens Bank Park due to the Jays’ temporary home in Buffalo not being ready to host a Major League game.