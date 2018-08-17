Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore is drawing interest as the European transfer window is heading to a close.

With the window slamming shut in Italy on Saturday and on August 31 on the rest of the continent, the 28-year-old United States international is on the radar of a Serie A and a Ligue 1 side, reports ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Altidore is in his fourth season with the defending MLS Cup champions and just returned to action following nearly four months on the sidelines after foot surgery. The Livingston, NJ native scored a hat trick in Wednesday night's Canadian Championship second leg against Vancouver Whitecaps, helping the Reds secure a third consecutive title with a 5-2 victory (7-4 on aggregate).

European football is nothing new to Altidore, who has been capped 110 times by the USMNT, having competed in La Liga, the Eredivisie, the Turkish Super Lig and the Premier League from 2008 to 2015 with the likes of Villarreal, Hull City, AZ, Bursaspor and Sunderland. His stay with the Black Cats was not a happy one, with Altidore scoring just three times over the course of two seasons.

In 107 appearances with TFC over four seasons, Altidore has scored 56 times and won five trophies with the club, including last year's historic treble, and scored the game-winning goal in the club's 2-0 triumph over Seattle Sounders in the 2017 MLS Cup Final.

Altidore's agent, Lyle Yorks, did not respond to a request for comment from Carlisle.