The Cleveland Cavaliers and veteran All-Star centre Andre Drummond are reportedly working on a buyout after the Cavs were unable to find a trading partner on Thursday.

Yahoo Sources: Andre Drummond will listen to pitches from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 26, 2021

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Drummond will meet with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets once he gets bought out and becomes a free agent.

The 27-year-old is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 25 games with the Cavs this season.

This is Drummond's ninth season in the NBA, having made the All-Star squad twice during his time with the Detroit Pistons.