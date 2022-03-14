The Milwaukee Brewers have come to a contract agreement with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

McCutchen, 35, spent last season with the Philadelphia Phillies where he had a .222 batting average with 27 home runs and 80 RBIs.

The 13-season veteran is a five-time all-star, four-time Silver Slugger, and won the National League MVP in 2013 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

McCutchen has a batting average of .280, 270 home runs and 933 RBIs in his 1,761-game career split between the Pirates, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Phillies.