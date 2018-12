The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with free-agent pitcher Matt Harvey, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The 29-year-old made 24 starts for the Cincinnati Reds last season posting a 7-7 record with a 4.50 earned run average.

Harvey was originally selected by the Angels in the third round of the MLB Draft in 2007.

He re-entered the draft in 2010 and was taken in the first round by the New York Mets.